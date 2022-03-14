Beam (BEAM) Trading 15.1% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beam has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $39.15 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033455 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 109,856,560 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

