Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.33.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEAM traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.91. 719,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,304. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

