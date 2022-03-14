Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.84

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.84 and last traded at $55.88, with a volume of 52475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.32.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

