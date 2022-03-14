Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Raised to $23.00

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

SKIN stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.09 and a quick ratio of 15.56.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Beauty Health’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beauty Health by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $106,826,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,277 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Beauty Health by 21,048.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $56,687,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

