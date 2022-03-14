Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 925,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after acquiring an additional 123,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 82,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,234,000 after acquiring an additional 61,512 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $200.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.50 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.45 and a 200 day moving average of $225.51. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

