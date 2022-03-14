Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Has $7.37 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.8% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV traded up $3.82 on Monday, hitting $152.88. The stock had a trading volume of 175,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,167,790. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $270.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average of $124.87.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,741 shares of company stock worth $37,198,136 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

