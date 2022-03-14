Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 959,651 shares of company stock worth $889,772,464 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $15.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $779.46. 608,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,258,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $927.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $932.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

