Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 629,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,413,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,169,000 after buying an additional 412,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.64. The stock had a trading volume of 65,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,227. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

