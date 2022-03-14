Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stake Lessened by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Belden were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Belden by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Belden by 1,632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $56.14 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $40.66 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

