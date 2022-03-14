Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.48

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 37250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

