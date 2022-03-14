Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2,600.00 target price on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of several other research reports. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,500.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$981.00.

Shares of EDV traded down C$1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 739,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,616. The firm has a market cap of C$7.89 billion and a PE ratio of 15.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.11. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$24.03 and a one year high of C$35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total value of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,548,900.70. Also, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total transaction of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,117,951.73.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

