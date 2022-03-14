Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.44

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 24409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIG. Barclays lowered their target price on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $972.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,615,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

