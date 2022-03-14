Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $17.22 on Monday. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $129.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter valued at $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $280,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 36.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 96.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $125,405,000. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.