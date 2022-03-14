Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment platform primarily in China. It provides online videos, live broadcasting and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

BILI has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.05.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $19.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02. Bilibili has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $129.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bilibili by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bilibili by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Bilibili by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

