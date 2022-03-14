Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $28.78

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $504.09 million and $15.32 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $28.78 or 0.00073843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.00 or 0.00371998 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00097629 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005096 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars.

