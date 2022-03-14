BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $8.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on BB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other BlackBerry news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $30,547,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 490.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,117,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.17.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.