BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the February 13th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.42. 107,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,081. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0995 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

