BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Up 38.4% in February

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of BME traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,884. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.48.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
