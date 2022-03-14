BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,272 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MQT stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

