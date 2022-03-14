BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Price Target to C$17.00

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:DIIBF traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.78. 15,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.95. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

