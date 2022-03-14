BMO Capital Markets Raises Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of EMLAF stock opened at $34.87 on Friday. Empire has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

