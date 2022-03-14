BMO Capital Markets Raises STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$2.50

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of STEP traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.96. 31,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,351. The company has a market cap of C$133.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. STEP Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$1.22 and a 52-week high of C$2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

