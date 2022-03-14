BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in WEX were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in WEX by 46.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WEX by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX opened at $162.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $159.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16,266.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $232.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.20.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WEX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.45.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

