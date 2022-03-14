BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.11% of HomeStreet worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.77. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HomeStreet (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.