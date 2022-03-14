Bob’s Repair (BOB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,315.00

Bob’s Repair (BOB) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Bob’s Repair has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $704,908.92 and approximately $7,315.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

