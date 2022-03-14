Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 1,759 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.61. The stock had a trading volume of 32,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.44 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

