Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 2,354 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher stock traded up $5.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $268.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,773. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $212.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.71. The company has a market cap of $191.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

