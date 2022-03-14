Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 2,521 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 183,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 244,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,131. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.24 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

