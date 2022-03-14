Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.56.

CAT stock traded up $2.11 on Monday, hitting $216.94. 47,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,779. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.61 and a 200-day moving average of $203.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

