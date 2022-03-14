Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNEFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BNEFF stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $283.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.98. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

