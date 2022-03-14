Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 9,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,720.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,017.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,378.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,368.73. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

