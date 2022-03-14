Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWMN stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $30,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 755.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 70,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

BWMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

