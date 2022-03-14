BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.45 Million

Brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) will post $7.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $7.70 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year sales of $34.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.35 million to $35.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $41.73 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $42.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

BWAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on BrainsWay in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut BrainsWay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 21,241 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 70,111 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $7.60 on Friday. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 million, a PE ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

