BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.50

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.59 ($0.14), with a volume of 62389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11 ($0.14).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a report on Friday.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.11. The company has a market capitalization of £13.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover Websites, online marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

