Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.21 ($101.31).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €75.87 and a 200-day moving average of €79.39. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

