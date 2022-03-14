Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BNR. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €93.21 ($101.31).

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €68.00 ($73.91) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €75.87 and a 200-day moving average of €79.39. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

