Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.54 Million

Brokerages forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) will post sales of $52.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.10 million. Brigham Minerals reported sales of $33.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $223.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.90 million to $241.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $235.67 million, with estimates ranging from $226.00 million to $248.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

MNRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $24.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,465. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.14%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 413,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.