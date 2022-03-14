Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.86.

BFAM opened at $128.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.91, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

