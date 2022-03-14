British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.17) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,600.00.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

