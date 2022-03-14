Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 274 shares of company stock valued at $169,017. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $570.55. 43,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,015. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $233.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $588.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Argus raised their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.64.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

