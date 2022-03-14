Brokerages Anticipate Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $668.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) to post sales of $668.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.64 million to $780.31 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

BEP stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,165. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -182.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

