Brokerages Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 2,488.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 200,594 shares of company stock worth $76,070 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

