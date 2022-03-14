Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.66 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Thomson Reuters reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.65 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Thomson Reuters.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $103.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.51. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,514,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thomson Reuters (TRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.