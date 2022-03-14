Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) to Post $0.79 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC – Get Rating) to post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Visteon posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $8.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:VC traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.16. 4,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,256. Visteon has a twelve month low of $91.59 and a twelve month high of $136.58.

About Visteon (Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.