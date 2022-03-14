Brokerages Expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Allegro MicroSystems reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.75 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

NASDAQ ALGM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.03. 8,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,385. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,504,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after acquiring an additional 810,257 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,596,000 after acquiring an additional 718,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,102,000 after acquiring an additional 636,901 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

