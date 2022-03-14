Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.55. BRP Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

BRP Group stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. BRP Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.