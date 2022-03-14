Brokerages Expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Weber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.21. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.78 million. Weber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Weber by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,996,000 after purchasing an additional 267,954 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at $13,193,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Weber by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 414,801 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Weber by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 130,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Weber by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 92,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEBR opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75. Weber has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

