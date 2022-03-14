Brokerages Set 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price at $48.00

Shares of 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2seventy bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TSVT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.67. 455,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,769. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27. 2seventy bio has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715 in the last 90 days.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

