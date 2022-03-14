Brokerages Set Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Target Price at C$31.04

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.04.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of ABX opened at C$31.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$55.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of C$22.30 and a twelve month high of C$33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

