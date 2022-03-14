Brokerages Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Target Price at $2,900.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,900.00.

HKMPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.31) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.22 and a 200-day moving average of $30.42. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

