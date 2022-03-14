Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Price Target at GBX 983.67

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 983.67 ($12.89).

HSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.46) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 830 ($10.88) to GBX 850 ($11.14) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Hiscox from GBX 1,045 ($13.69) to GBX 1,075 ($14.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Hiscox alerts:

LON:HSX traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) on Monday, reaching GBX 936.20 ($12.27). The stock had a trading volume of 595,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.13). The company has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 933.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 888.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Joanne Musselle bought 18,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 793 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($195,964.10).

About Hiscox (Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.